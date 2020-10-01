UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Opposes Opposition's Rally In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:53 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani strongly opposed the proposed opposition's political gathering in Quetta terming it against the development process underway in the province.

"The main objective of holding rally by the opposition parties in Quetta seems to hamper the development process in Balochistan," said Liaquat Shahwani while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

He said that opposition parties are envious of the performance of the incumbent government.

"Why the parties who claimed to be the mainstream parties of the country hold political gatherings in their own Constituencies, public would definitely asked the leadership of such parties," Shahwani stressed.

Shahwani deplored that in past the resources of Balochistan were enjoyed by entire Pakistan but none of the government paid due attention to the problems faced by the people of province.

"First time in the history of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan led Federal government took historic measures for the uplift of the people of the Balochsitan," he said adding that completion of uplift schemes launched in the southern Balochistan would usher new era of development.

He noted that Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan had reminded the opposition parties that they did not bother to come forward when people of Balochistan were in trouble due to the calamities but now they (opposition parties) are intending to demonstrate power show in the province.

