Balochistan govt, Pakistan Railways to launch People’s Train Service between Sariab and Kuchlak soon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In a significant step toward enhancing affordable and dignified transportation for the people of Quetta and its surrounding areas, the Balochistan government and Pakistan Railways have formally agreed to launch the People’s Train Service between Sariab and Kuchlak.

The project aims to provide fast, safe, and cost-effective travel facility for local commuters and is expected to enter the implementation phase within six months.

The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting held in Quetta on Thursday, presided over by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. Senior officials from the provincial government and Pakistan Railways attended the meeting, which included a detailed review of the project's technical, operational, and financial components.

According to officials, preliminary consultations and technical feasibility studies for the Sariab-Kuchlak rail route have been completed. The project now moves into the execution stage, with the Balochistan government confirming that locomotives and passenger coaches will be procured directly from Pakistan Railways to ensure swift and coordinated development.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Bugti held a telephonic conversation with Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, who assured full support for the project. Minister Abbasi confirmed that Pakistan Railways would provide the necessary engines, coaches, and supporting infrastructure within the six-month timeframe.

“The pace and dedication with which Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti is working for Balochistan’s development is commendable,” said Abbasi.

The federal minister emphasized that Balochistan’s development is a top priority for the national railway authority and that an infrastructure upgrade plan for the region would soon be launched to ensure the reliability, efficiency, and quality of the new train service.

Chief Minister Bugti added that the People’s Train Service would be a game-changer for public transportation in the province.

“This project will not only provide safe and high-quality travel for the people but also usher in a new era for Balochistan’s transport sector,” he said.

He highlighted the potential of the Sariab-Kuchlak rail link to stimulate local employment, business growth, and mobility for the general public.

The chief minister said that he would personally oversee every stage of this project and Delays or negligence will not be tolerated. “Our government is committed to delivering long-awaited services to the people.”

During the session, officials presented comprehensive briefings on key components of the train service, including rail track readiness, station development, passenger security, ticketing system, operational framework, financial strategy.

The Chief Minister was assured by the participating officials that all necessary resources and institutional capacity would be mobilized to ensure the project’s timely completion.

This ambitious initiative reflects the government’s renewed focus on infrastructure development, inter-agency collaboration, and citizen-centered public service in Balochistan.