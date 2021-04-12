UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Paying Attention On Construction Of Dams To Address Water Issues: Shahwani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Balochistan Govt paying attention on construction of dams to address water issues: Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Monday said the incumbent provincial government was paying special attention on construction of dams in order to restore flood and rain water to addressing water shortage in the province.

In a statement regarding Baruj Aziz Dam, he said the government had not made any decision regarding the construction of the dam.

No decision would be taken following the building of the dam which could harm anyone, he said.

He further stated Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan would soon meet the delegation of Nushki and to discuss the issue.

More Stories From Pakistan

