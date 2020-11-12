Balochistan govt paying special attention to education: Bazai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Education Secretary Sher Khan Bazai Thursday said the government was paying special attention to education in order to achieve target of quality education in respective areas of the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review education matters in District Lasbela. Lasbela Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema and the heads of various educational institutions of Lasbela including the District Education Officer attended the meeting.

The secretary was briefed about the present situation of education problems and requirements in detail by the officials concerned.

Addressing the meeting, the secretary said educational institutions were playing an important role in the promotion of education and development of the province.

He urged the heads of educational institutions to play their due role for betterment of education in the respective areas, saying that if the education department and the district administration work together to improve the quality of education, it would help to achieve 100 percent results.

He also directed the departments concerned to take strict measures for implementation of standing operating procedures (SOPs) in private and government schools to protect the teachers and students from the coronavirus.