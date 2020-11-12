UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Paying Special Attention To Education: Bazai

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Balochistan govt paying special attention to education: Bazai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Education Secretary Sher Khan Bazai Thursday said the government was paying special attention to education in order to achieve target of quality education in respective areas of the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review education matters in District Lasbela. Lasbela Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema and the heads of various educational institutions of Lasbela including the District Education Officer attended the meeting.

The secretary was briefed about the present situation of education problems and requirements in detail by the officials concerned.

Addressing the meeting, the secretary said educational institutions were playing an important role in the promotion of education and development of the province.

He urged the heads of educational institutions to play their due role for betterment of education in the respective areas, saying that if the education department and the district administration work together to improve the quality of education, it would help to achieve 100 percent results.

He also directed the departments concerned to take strict measures for implementation of standing operating procedures (SOPs) in private and government schools to protect the teachers and students from the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Lasbela From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

1 hour ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

2 hours ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

1 hour ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.