Balochistan Govt Plans For Drivers Training To Curtail Road Mishaps

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:06 PM

Balochistan govt plans for drivers training to curtail road mishaps

The Balochistan government has planned training courses for drivers, aimed at curtaining number of road accidents in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has planned training courses for drivers, aimed at curtaining number of road accidents in the province.

The transport department would initiate the project pertaining to training of drivers in the next financial year, an official of Balochistan government said.

Jam Kamal Khan had directed the relevant departments to use state-of-the-art technology to check the fitness of local transport running on the provincial highways, he said adding the authority was taking strict action against public transporters, which were not having proper maintenance of vehicles.

The official said concerted efforts were being made to implement a life-saving project, aimed at installing tracking chips in public transport buses.

The provincial government had planned to install tracking system in buses running on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Chaman highway to monitor and check the movement of the buses, he said.

The installation of tracker device in buses running on national highways would also control over-speeding and provide the data, he said.

He said the provincial transport department had also a plan to establish check post on main highways to ensure check and balance on public transport to control the violation of traffic rules in the province.

A formal warning would be issued to those crossing speed limits and in case of repeat violation, their licenses would be canceled with busting of vehicles. Maximum speed limit across the province would be 90 kilometers per hour, he added.

The transport department had no judicial power to issue challans to the violators he said adding however, the Balochistan government was making a policy to authorize transport department to ensure strict enforcement as per law.

He said the transport authority was establishing regional office at Hub to ensure strict implementation of law and to facilitate commuters.

"If public transport is standardized, people will travel in it and it will have a positive impact on the overall traffic system," he said.

