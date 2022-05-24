Balochistan govt plans mega sports event for 'disabled persons'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government is planning to organize a two days mega sports event for persons with disabilities (PWDs) from June 6 this year to provide an opportunity to exhibit their hidden talent and engage them in healthy activities.

Sports and Youth Affairs department would also provide training to the PWDs to bring their talent on spotlight and provide them healthy environment, said an official of Balochistan government.

The official said that in order to bring the country level games in Quetta, the government had established an international level sports complex and stadium to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

He said that the provincial government had been working to allocate special funds for extending sports facilities to bring the youth towards sports and healthy activities in the province.

He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He further informed that government had allocated Rs.7 billion for the construction of playgrounds in all the districts of the province, adding that work was underway on construction of playgrounds across the province.

He said that five sports complex were established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part.