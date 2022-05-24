UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Plans Mega Sports Event For 'disabled Persons'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Balochistan govt plans mega sports event for 'disabled persons'

The Balochistan government is planning to organize a two days mega sports event for persons with disabilities (PWDs) from June 6 this year to provide an opportunity to exhibit their hidden talent and engage them in healthy activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government is planning to organize a two days mega sports event for persons with disabilities (PWDs) from June 6 this year to provide an opportunity to exhibit their hidden talent and engage them in healthy activities.

Sports and Youth Affairs department would also provide training to the PWDs to bring their talent on spotlight and provide them healthy environment, said an official of Balochistan government.

The official said that in order to bring the country level games in Quetta, the government had established an international level sports complex and stadium to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

He said that the provincial government had been working to allocate special funds for extending sports facilities to bring the youth towards sports and healthy activities in the province.

He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He further informed that government had allocated Rs.7 billion for the construction of playgrounds in all the districts of the province, adding that work was underway on construction of playgrounds across the province.

He said that five sports complex were established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Quetta Sports June Event All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Medvedev cruises at French Open as Paris struggles ..

Medvedev cruises at French Open as Paris struggles to escape Wimbledon shadow

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes unanimous resolution agai ..

National Assembly passes unanimous resolution against Yasin Malik's persecution

2 minutes ago
 Real Madrid will keep winning without Mbappe, says ..

Real Madrid will keep winning without Mbappe, says Casemiro

2 minutes ago
 Monkeypox spreads to Austria, Czech Republic, Slov ..

Monkeypox spreads to Austria, Czech Republic, Slovenia

2 minutes ago
 PTI using foreign funds in long march: Mufti Asad

PTI using foreign funds in long march: Mufti Asad

6 minutes ago
 PAF facilitates Iranian firefighting tanker aircra ..

PAF facilitates Iranian firefighting tanker aircraft in Balochistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.