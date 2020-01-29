UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Plans To Prepare Technical Force For Special Economic Zones: Liaquat Shahwani

Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:24 PM

Balochistan government has planned to impart technical training to youth to fulfill the skilled staff needs for special economic zones of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has planned to impart technical training to youth to fulfill the skilled staff needs for special economic zones of the province.

The government would train 6,000 people of the province this year in different fields, spokesperson of Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani said this here on Wednesday while talking to APP.

He said the technical training programme would be expanded further and number would be increased with every coming year.

He said the province had numerous resources and opportunities such as mineral resources, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could be leveraged to promote youth employment.

The youth would be imparting professional and practical skills required by the tourism sector.

The government has allocated 500 seats for the persons with disabilities, he said adding that after imparting skillful training to the special persons in different fields, they would be able to get jobs easily," he added.

He also emphasized upon the need to improve the quality of skills and strengthening academia by ensuring linkages with industry, adding that this will tackle unemployment issues in the province.

The government was also establishing Technical Education and Embroidery Centres for women in five districts of the province with an estimated cost of Rs231.67 million, Shahwani said.

The provincial government has been taking initiatives to impart technical skills among youth particularly women where they could get entrepreneurship skills along with financial assistance for transforming their start-up ideas into reality.

Under the the project, he said that the seven centres would be established at Lasbella, Panjgoor, Awaran, Zhob and Turbat districts.

In the first phase of the programme, as many as 1400 women of the province would be given a six-month training of embroidery, tailoring, fruit/ dates processing, commercial cooking and the field of Information Technology.

He said the provincial government would award a special financial package to enable them earn their livelihood on their own.

He said that the government was taking steps to develop the technical institutions across the province on modern lines to fulfill the current day's requirements.

"It is time to promote technical education and encourage youth to acquire technical skills," he said and stressed upon the needs for strengthening the basic structure of technical centres that would play role in sustainability and development of the province.

�The spokesperson said, "It is our responsibility to create healthy environment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province." He said the government has planned to provide adequate training to motivate young people towards entrepreneurship.

