Balochistan Govt Plans To Promote Investment In Mining, Energy, Tourism Sectors

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Balochistan govt plans to promote investment in mining, energy, tourism sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has planned to promote the investment in mining, energy, tourism sectors and coastal areas of the province for boosting the revenue.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said that road network was being laid in every district and various development projects were being initiated under the Quetta development package.

The government has started development programs in all sectors of every districts, the completion of these projects will not only benefit the local people but also bring development and prosperity to the region.

The state's resources were asset of the people and negligence would not be tolerated on delaying works of development projects, he said.

He said the government was striving hard to resolve basic issues of people through development adding that the approved development schemes included road and infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.

Balochistan government has ensured the authorization of Rs 55 billion for the execution of 1505 development schemes in the province, aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.

The provincial finance department had initiated various development schemes from public sector development programme and released Rs 44 billion for the development projects in the province during the financial year 2020-21, the official told.

The government would also approve the remaining schemes out of total 1597 schemes in Balochistan. It was working hard to complete 1351 new schemes while a total of 499 ongoing schemes in the current fiscal year.

He said the Department of Planning and Development would digitize all the processes and adopt automated procedures.

