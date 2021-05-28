Balochistan govt plans to set 10 new fire fighting stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has been planning to establish 10 new fire fighting stations in the province in the upcoming financial year to cope with emerging situations of serious infernos due to oil tanker collisions and other hazardous incidents.

Talking to APP, an official of Provincial Local Government department said that the fire stations project would include the entire paraphernalia comprising of call center and training facilities. With the establishment of these stations, the province would be able to have a proper fire fighting system in place with trained staff, he added.

The existing number of fire brigade vehicles operating to extinguish fire eruption incidents in Balochistan was insufficient to cope with emergency situations, he noted.

"The government will ensure availability of firefighting equipment and vehicles at every public place in the province to take precautionary measures," he said.

The official mentioned that the government would have to ensure availability of firefighting equipment and vehicles at every public place in the province to protect public lives and property from fire hazards.

During the last incidents of fire, lack of fire brigade vehicles and inconsistent training capacities of the fire fighters in the province has caused huge losses, he added.

He went on to mention that the Balochistan government has also set up a rescue authority to deal with the disastrous situations.

The present government would also launch a comprehensive drive to sensitize people on safety measures, he told.