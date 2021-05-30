UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Plans To Set 10 New Fire Fighting Stations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Balochistan govt plans to set 10 new fire fighting stations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has been planning to establish 10 new fire fighting stations in the province in the upcoming financial year to cope with emerging situations of serious infernos due to oil tanker collisions and other hazardous incidents.

Talking to APP, an official of Provincial Local Government department said that the fire stations project would include the entire paraphernalia comprising of call center and training facilities. With the establishment of these stations, the province would be able to have a proper fire fighting system in place with trained staff, he added.

The existing number of fire brigade vehicles operating to extinguish fire eruption incidents in Balochistan was insufficient to cope with emergency situations, he noted.

"The government will ensure availability of firefighting equipment and vehicles at every public place in the province to take precautionary measures," he said.

The official mentioned that the government would have to ensure availability of firefighting equipment and vehicles at every public place in the province to protect public lives and property from fire hazards.

During the last incidents of fire, lack of fire brigade vehicles and inconsistent training capacities of the fire fighters in the province has caused huge losses, he added.

He went on to mention that the Balochistan government has also set up a rescue authority to deal with the disastrous situations.

The present government would also launch a comprehensive drive to sensitize people on safety measures, he told.

Related Topics

Fire Balochistan Oil Vehicles From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

13 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

58 minutes ago

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

1 hour ago

World Green Economy Summit in Dubai supports globa ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Croatian President on Stat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.