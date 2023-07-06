Balochistan govt plans to set up climate change research institute

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The provincial government has decided to set up Balochistan Comprehensive Environment and Climate Change Research Institute to conduct research for the protection of the environment.

The environmental research institute will help identify and contain the toxic contaminants affecting the quality of water, soil, and air in the province, an official of Balochistan government said.

It will also provide researchers with a platform to conduct analysis on the effects of industrial waste and its impacts on the environment by using modern tools and technologies, he added.

He said the Balochistan government has decided to set up a climate change unit under the regulation of the Environmental Protection Agency to work on the minimizing effects of climate change in the province.

The government has stepped up its efforts to ensure strict implementation of the Environmental Protection Act 2012 to protect the environment and to monitor the compliance of environmental laws at development sites.

The official said the government has purchased Ambient Air mobile Monitoring Stations to analyze the air quality index in Hub and Gwadar and curb air pollution.

The Environment Protection Department is conducting a feasibility study on solid waste management to resolve the issue on permanent bases and protect the environment.

The officials have been directed to ensure the preservation of the natural habitat of wildlife in their respective areas.

The official said available resources would be utilized to protect the natural resources which were necessary for preserving the green environment.