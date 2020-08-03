Balochistan govt plans to set up four industrial zones

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government has planned to set up four industrial estates in the area of Muslim Bagh, Turbat, Chaman and Dalbandin amid at to bring maximum investment,besides creating job opportunities in the province.

The steps taken by the provincial government over the last two years to attract the large number of investors were yielding positives results.

The chief minister has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of infrastructural facilities, including gas, electricity and water in the industrial zone sites, an official of the provincial government told APP.

Balochistan was rich in mineral reserves due to which the provincial government had declared Loralai, Khuzdar districts as marble cities to facilitate the investors and help empower underprivileged locals economically, he remarked.

"New industrial policies in Balochistan will rebuild the confidence of private investors which will also promote economic and business opportunities in the province," he said.

"Around 15.6 per cent of the total budget of the year 2020-21 has been allocated for education, Rs 38 billion for health, Rs 1 billion for livestock and Rs 14 billion for agriculture."