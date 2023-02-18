Balochistan govt pledges to support Sindh in fight against terrorism

Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, on the directions of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu, on Saturday, contacted his counterpart from Sindh to express solidarity with the law enforcement personnel who lost their lives in Karachi Police Office terrorist attack, the other day

The additional chief secretary (home) assured to extend all possible cooperation against the elimination of anti-peace elements to the Sindh government on behalf of Balochistan government.

Zahid Saleem said that terrorists were the enemies of peace, development and prosperity which did not deserve any remorse or leniency.

He said the bravery and gallantry of the security personnel foiled the attack as officers martyred in the line of duty were the heroes of the entire nation whose sacrifices would be remembered forever.