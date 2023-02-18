UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Pledges To Support Sindh In Fight Against Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Balochistan govt pledges to support Sindh in fight against terrorism

Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, on the directions of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu, on Saturday, contacted his counterpart from Sindh to express solidarity with the law enforcement personnel who lost their lives in Karachi Police Office terrorist attack, the other day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, on the directions of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu, on Saturday, contacted his counterpart from Sindh to express solidarity with the law enforcement personnel who lost their lives in Karachi Police Office terrorist attack, the other day.

The additional chief secretary (home) assured to extend all possible cooperation against the elimination of anti-peace elements to the Sindh government on behalf of Balochistan government.

Zahid Saleem said that terrorists were the enemies of peace, development and prosperity which did not deserve any remorse or leniency.

He said the bravery and gallantry of the security personnel foiled the attack as officers martyred in the line of duty were the heroes of the entire nation whose sacrifices would be remembered forever.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Police All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-aff ..

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-affected in Syria, Turkiye

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks of ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks off tomorrow

18 minutes ago
 Security forces focused on counter-terrorism, IBOs ..

Security forces focused on counter-terrorism, IBOs conducted across country: Chi ..

21 seconds ago
 Shiffrin 'wins silver' to wrap up 'spectacular' wo ..

Shiffrin 'wins silver' to wrap up 'spectacular' world champs

23 seconds ago
 Rescue Phase of Turkish Quake Response Coming to I ..

Rescue Phase of Turkish Quake Response Coming to Its Close - Disaster Management

24 seconds ago
 UAE continues its humanitarian aid to earthquake-a ..

UAE continues its humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected in Syria and Turkiye

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.