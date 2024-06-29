- Home
Balochistan Govt Present Balanced Budget For 2024-25, No New Tax Imposed: Jaffar Mandokhail
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said that the provincial government has presented a balanced budget for the year 2024-25 in which no new tax is imposed, despite the difficult economic and political situation in the country and in the region.
He said in view of the budget documents that the government is making every possible effort to create employment opportunities, bring investment in the province and improve the economic condition of the common man.
Jaffar Mandokhail said it is expected that the situation will improve further with the cooperation of the federation and the provision of necessary development funds to Balochistan and the implementation of the budget for fiscal year 2024-25 would be done successfully. He said that for the past several years, the funds allocated in the budget were not being fully utilized and every year a large amount was lapsed.
He called to make serious efforts to fully utilize all the allocated funds before the end of the financial year so that maximum work can be done on development projects. The results of the implementation of all development projects of the provincial budget should be conveyed to the common man, he added and stressed that the apparent imbalance in development projects should be corrected.
Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said that the main purpose of all policies and projects is to cater for the needs of the people, so development plans and initiatives should be finalized keeping in mind the interests of the people. He said that development projects should be initiated for the uplift of Balochistan which would create new ways of development and prosperity.
