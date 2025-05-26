Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the provincial government is actively working to introduce reforms in the education sector, with a focus on providing necessary facilities and addressing fundamental issues faced by schools and colleges across the province.

Speaking during a debate on a “Call Attention Notice” presented by MPA Mir Zabid Reki in the Balochistan Assembly, CM Bugti said that ensuring improvements in the education system is among the top priorities of his government. “We are reviewing the problems that have been highlighted and are committed to implementing reforms to ensure that schools are adequately equipped,” he said.

During the discussion, Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani urged the Chief Minister to convene a meeting with the Planning and Development (P&D) Department regarding pending funds for the renovation and construction of college buildings.

She emphasized the importance of addressing this issue promptly to avoid further delays.

Adding to the discussion, Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that every government aims to complete as many ongoing development schemes as possible to benefit the public. “This year alone, Rs. 178 billion has been spent. We will call a meeting of the relevant authorities to resolve the issues related to schools and colleges,” he said.

He affirmed the government's commitment to increasing investment in the education sector, noting that a better infrastructure of educational institutions is key to long-term development.

The Chief Minister concluded by reiterating his government's dedication to reforming the education system, improving the provision of facilities in schools, and resolving structural challenges. After his remarks, the Assembly resolved the Call Attention Notice.