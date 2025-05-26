Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Prioritizing Reforms In Education Sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 09:49 PM

Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the provincial government is actively working to introduce reforms in the education sector, with a focus on providing necessary facilities and addressing fundamental issues faced by schools and colleges across the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the provincial government is actively working to introduce reforms in the education sector, with a focus on providing necessary facilities and addressing fundamental issues faced by schools and colleges across the province.

Speaking during a debate on a “Call Attention Notice” presented by MPA Mir Zabid Reki in the Balochistan Assembly, CM Bugti said that ensuring improvements in the education system is among the top priorities of his government. “We are reviewing the problems that have been highlighted and are committed to implementing reforms to ensure that schools are adequately equipped,” he said.

During the discussion, Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani urged the Chief Minister to convene a meeting with the Planning and Development (P&D) Department regarding pending funds for the renovation and construction of college buildings.

She emphasized the importance of addressing this issue promptly to avoid further delays.

Adding to the discussion, Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that every government aims to complete as many ongoing development schemes as possible to benefit the public. “This year alone, Rs. 178 billion has been spent. We will call a meeting of the relevant authorities to resolve the issues related to schools and colleges,” he said.

He affirmed the government's commitment to increasing investment in the education sector, noting that a better infrastructure of educational institutions is key to long-term development.

The Chief Minister concluded by reiterating his government's dedication to reforming the education system, improving the provision of facilities in schools, and resolving structural challenges. After his remarks, the Assembly resolved the Call Attention Notice.

Recent Stories

Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Ma ..

Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

36 minutes ago
 New documentary reignites controversy surrounding ..

New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti

38 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education ..

Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti

2 minutes ago
 7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt ..

7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karac ..

2 minutes ago
 Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat

Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat

2 minutes ago
SAPM Haroon chairs high level meeting on business ..

SAPM Haroon chairs high level meeting on business sector reform

2 minutes ago
 EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations

EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations

51 minutes ago
 India cannot unilaterally withdraw from Indus Wate ..

India cannot unilaterally withdraw from Indus Waters Treaty: Kissan Ittehad

2 minutes ago
 International conference on Islamophobia kicks off ..

International conference on Islamophobia kicks off in Baku

8 minutes ago
 Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged righ ..

Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged right to self-determination. Dr. F ..

12 minutes ago
 Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin s ..

Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin soon: Aleem Khan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan