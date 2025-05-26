Balochistan Govt Prioritizing Reforms In Education Sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 09:49 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the provincial government is actively working to introduce reforms in the education sector, with a focus on providing necessary facilities and addressing fundamental issues faced by schools and colleges across the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the provincial government is actively working to introduce reforms in the education sector, with a focus on providing necessary facilities and addressing fundamental issues faced by schools and colleges across the province.
Speaking during a debate on a “Call Attention Notice” presented by MPA Mir Zabid Reki in the Balochistan Assembly, CM Bugti said that ensuring improvements in the education system is among the top priorities of his government. “We are reviewing the problems that have been highlighted and are committed to implementing reforms to ensure that schools are adequately equipped,” he said.
During the discussion, Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani urged the Chief Minister to convene a meeting with the Planning and Development (P&D) Department regarding pending funds for the renovation and construction of college buildings.
She emphasized the importance of addressing this issue promptly to avoid further delays.
Adding to the discussion, Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that every government aims to complete as many ongoing development schemes as possible to benefit the public. “This year alone, Rs. 178 billion has been spent. We will call a meeting of the relevant authorities to resolve the issues related to schools and colleges,” he said.
He affirmed the government's commitment to increasing investment in the education sector, noting that a better infrastructure of educational institutions is key to long-term development.
The Chief Minister concluded by reiterating his government's dedication to reforming the education system, improving the provision of facilities in schools, and resolving structural challenges. After his remarks, the Assembly resolved the Call Attention Notice.
Recent Stories
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti
7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karac ..
Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat
SAPM Haroon chairs high level meeting on business sector reform
EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations
India cannot unilaterally withdraw from Indus Waters Treaty: Kissan Ittehad
International conference on Islamophobia kicks off in Baku
Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged right to self-determination. Dr. F ..
Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin soon: Aleem Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti38 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti2 minutes ago
-
7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karachi for treatment2 minutes ago
-
Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat2 minutes ago
-
India cannot unilaterally withdraw from Indus Waters Treaty: Kissan Ittehad2 minutes ago
-
Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin soon: Aleem Khan12 minutes ago
-
Nosherwani reviews preparations of Balochistan budget 2025-2612 minutes ago
-
ATC grants police another chance to conduct tests on PTI founder in May 9 riot cases13 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan urges PTI to prepare countrywide movement, rejects ‘double game’ politicians2 hours ago
-
PM given guard of honour at Iran's Sa'adabad Palace8 minutes ago
-
ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May 9 case2 hours ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday for Zulhajj moon sighting2 hours ago