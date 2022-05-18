Balochistan govt promotes 835 JV Teachers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has promoted as many as 835 Junior Vernacular (JV) Teachers and Muallim-ul-Quran, both male and female, from scale 9 to 14.

The Junior Vernacular Teachers (BPS-09) were promoted to the rank of Junior English Teachers (BPS-14) and Muallim-ul-Qurans (BPS-09) to the rank of Junior Arabic Teachers (BPS-14), said a notification issued here.

The Balochistan government was all set to uplift the standards of urdu medium schools, by providing them quality education at par with the English medium schools.

According to official source, a comprehensive policy would be formulated in this regard for improvement of public sector Urdu medium Primary schools.

Balochistan government has also given approval to recruit teachers on stop-gap arrangement basis to tackle the challenges and overcome the workforce shortage in the education sector.

The government has created multiple posts for teachers to fill the vacant positions and ensure availability of teachers in every school of the province, said an official, adding that it (government) would be appointing teachers and other staff at district level on ad-hoc basis at far-flung areas of the province.

The source stated that the initiative was aimed to address the shortage of teachers and staff in schools and Education Department of the province.

He said the government has also taken notice of teachers and staff posted in the schools in far-flung areas of the province who were not performing their duties.

The Education Department has directed authorities concerned to take strict action against the absentees to ensure presence of teachers at their deployment place.

\395