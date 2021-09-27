UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Provides Financial Support To 1,426 Poor Patients Under BAEF Programme

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government had provided financial assistance to 1,426 poor patients under Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) programme so far who were suffering from chronic diseases, said an official of Balochistan government on Monday.

He said the provincial government had expended Rs1,530.9 million to provided financial assistance to the poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

He said the Balochistan government had ensured financial assistants to the poor patients for the treatment of open heart surgery, thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants.

The Balochistan government had formed a special team of doctors who were visiting the penal hospitals across the country to ensure provision of the best treatment facilities, he said.

He said 20 to 30 million rupees were being spent on a single patient to ensure the best healthcare facilities for those who were suffering from chronic diseases.

The official said this initiative was first of the best welfare programme in South Asia, which was supporting the needy ones through cash transfers.

He said the Balochistan government had allocated rupees two billion for the BAEF in financial year 2021-22 to ensure the best healthcare facilities for maximum number of poor people who were suffering from chronic diseases.

