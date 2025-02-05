Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Provides Financial Support To 3397 Poor Patients Under BAEF Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Under the leadership of Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the provincial government had provided financial assistance to 3397 poor patients under Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) programme so far who were suffering from chronic diseases.

According to the report issued by Social Welfare Department, the provincial government had expended Rs 5.13 billion as financial assistance to the poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

The Balochistan government had ensured financial assistants to the poor patients for the treatment of open heart surgery, thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants.

As many as 2,241 patients were provided treatment in various hospitals across Balochistan. Among them, 749 patients received medical assistance at the BMC Hospital in Quetta, while 1,492 patients were treated at the Cenar Hospital in Quetta.

Similarly, 1,156 patients from Balochistan were sent to renowned hospitals in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and GAMBAT, where they were provided with specialized medical facilities.

Under the Balochistan Public Endowment Fund, financial assistance was provided to patients for expensive treatments such as cancer, heart diseases, liver and kidney disorders, thalassemia, bone marrow transplants, neurosurgery, and other costly medical treatments.

This initiative of the Balochistan government has been widely praised by the public, as it has helped poor patients in the province receive treatment for chronic disease.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan, these reforms in the healthcare sector are not only a beacon of hope for the people of the province but will also pave the way for future healthcare projects.

The Balochistan government had formed a special team of doctors who were visiting the penal hospitals across the country to ensure provision of the best treatment facilities.

Under the programme, 20 to 30 million rupees were being spent on a single patient to ensure the best healthcare facilities for those who were suffering from chronic diseases.

The aid was given to poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country. All the cases were fully investigated and the documents were inspected in detail to ensure transparency.

