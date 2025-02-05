Balochistan Govt Provides Financial Support To 3397 Poor Patients Under BAEF Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Under the leadership of Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the provincial government had provided financial assistance to 3397 poor patients under Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) programme so far who were suffering from chronic diseases.
According to the report issued by Social Welfare Department, the provincial government had expended Rs 5.13 billion as financial assistance to the poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.
The Balochistan government had ensured financial assistants to the poor patients for the treatment of open heart surgery, thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants.
As many as 2,241 patients were provided treatment in various hospitals across Balochistan. Among them, 749 patients received medical assistance at the BMC Hospital in Quetta, while 1,492 patients were treated at the Cenar Hospital in Quetta.
Similarly, 1,156 patients from Balochistan were sent to renowned hospitals in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and GAMBAT, where they were provided with specialized medical facilities.
Under the Balochistan Public Endowment Fund, financial assistance was provided to patients for expensive treatments such as cancer, heart diseases, liver and kidney disorders, thalassemia, bone marrow transplants, neurosurgery, and other costly medical treatments.
This initiative of the Balochistan government has been widely praised by the public, as it has helped poor patients in the province receive treatment for chronic disease.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan, these reforms in the healthcare sector are not only a beacon of hope for the people of the province but will also pave the way for future healthcare projects.
The Balochistan government had formed a special team of doctors who were visiting the penal hospitals across the country to ensure provision of the best treatment facilities.
Under the programme, 20 to 30 million rupees were being spent on a single patient to ensure the best healthcare facilities for those who were suffering from chronic diseases.
The aid was given to poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country. All the cases were fully investigated and the documents were inspected in detail to ensure transparency.
Recent Stories
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in befitting manner6 minutes ago
-
Practical steps needed to address Kashmir atrocities: Muhammad Saeed6 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Balochistan representatives participate Kohala solidarity event6 minutes ago
-
29 suspects nabbed6 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day with cultural splendor7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt provides financial support to 3397 poor patients under BAEF programme7 minutes ago
-
RPO visits different areas to review security arrangements for polio drive7 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting and human chains at entry points to express solidarity7 minutes ago
-
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon11 minutes ago
-
Effective voicing at international forums against Indian oppression stressed27 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister reaffirms Pakistan's support for Kashmir on Solidarity Day27 minutes ago
-
Early cancer detection saves precious lives: Health experts27 minutes ago