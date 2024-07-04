Balochistan Govt Provides Scholarships To 75000 Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Balochistan government has provided scholarships to75,000 students so far as part the pro-education policy of the incumbent government to provide quality education to the youth of the province and bring back the alarming number of out-of school children.
The government has increased the allocation for BEEF by Rs two billion in the current budget 2024-25 and allocated two billion rupees for out of school children, an official of Balochistan government told APP.
The Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Programme had been launched in Balochistan. Under the programme, the youth from all segments including minorities and transgenders would be provided educational scholarships from Primary to higher levels.
He added that the PhD students from Balochistan would be given full scholarships to study in the top 200 universities worldwide.
In a landmark development, the University of Oxford has agreed to provide scholarships to students from Balochistan, Pakistan, under the Benazir Scholarship Program.
The agreement, in this connection, was signed between the Oxford University and the Government of Balochistan last month.
He said the government has determined to provide the best educational facility to the children of labourers and the students from the downtrodden section of the society would be awarded scholarships every year.
The government has already announced to enrol 400 children of labourers from Balochistan in the best higher educational institution across the country in the first phase of the programme.
In the next phase, around 1000 children of workers would be provided quality education on a scholarship basis in the best institutions across the country.
During the next two years, the Balochistan would provide technical education to over 30,000 youth in various field and sent abroad for employment.
