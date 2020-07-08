Balochistan govt providing facilities to people at doorstep : Zahoor Buledi

Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Buledi on Wednesday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal Khan was striving to provide all possible basic amenities to the people in their respective districts

He shared these views while talking to an online session jointly organized by UNESCO on his visit to the office of Individual Land.

He said it was basic democratic right of every citizen to know his due right.

Right to Information Act was important measures for Balochistan which was in the final process, he said adding that the incumbent provincial government was taking solid measures to provide all facilities to masses at their doorstep.

Buledi termed the act a great law that would benefit every citizen.

Mukhtar, Maleeha, and Hamza Khan from UNESCO, Director of Individual Land, Gulmina Bilal participated in the live session and had a discussion on the legislation of Right to Information Act.