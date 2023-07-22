Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Received Rs13.125 Bln From MRDL As Royalty Of Saindak Copper-Gold Project

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Balochistan govt received Rs13.125 bln from MRDL as royalty of Saindak Copper-Gold Project

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has received Rs 13.125 from MRDL as royalty of Saindak Copper-Gold Project since 2004 to 2022.

As per the lease contract between Saindak Metals Limited (SML) and MRDL that a royalty of 5 percent of the gross sale proceeds to be paid to the government of Balochistan.

The details of the royalty paid to the government of Balochistan every year were taken from the audited financial statements of MCC.

The above royalty amount is 5 percent of the gross sale proceeds of Blister Copper including Copper, Gold, and Silver.

The company has provided scholarships worth Rs 111 million to 206 students, studying in the best educational institutions in the country since 2009 till date.

