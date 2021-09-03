Balochistan govt records unprecedented revenue collection of 144 percent

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has recorded an unprecedented 144 percent increase in revenue collection during the financial year 2020-21 as compared to the previous year.

"Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA) and other departments have collected record revenue during the last fiscal year," Balochistan government official told APP while sharing the overall situation of revenue collection in the province.

He informed that the installation of a comprehensive program for an online taxation system in the excise and taxation department of the province was also on the cards.

The official said the initiative would not only facilitate taxpayers in submitting taxes but also bring transparency to the system.

The government had established Balochistan Revenue Management Unit in the finance department for monitoring the expenses and income of the province, he said.

The government has digitalized the land revenue management information system in a bid to increase revenue collection of the province.

The revenue department has set up equipped six settlement offices and two director land record offices with GIS tools for more accurate land measurement.

He further mentioned that the government has also decreased property registration fees from seven to two percent resulting in a huge increase in revenue.

He added that the provincial excise department was drafting laws to accelerate tax collection from the real estate and rental sectors.

The provincial government has also compiled a database of immovable properties of local councils in the province which recorded 16,991 properties with an annual income of Rs 39.4 million.

The government has established Municipal Committees at Kuchlak, Jhal Magsi, Sinjavi, Gandawah, and Washook while the existing Municipal Committees at Dera Allah Yar, Usta Muhammad, and Chitkan were up-graded to Municipal Corporations.

He said the government has procured machinery and equipment for urban councils at a cost of Rs1.227 billion to improve dispensation of municipal services and public facilitation.

395/778