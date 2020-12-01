Balochistan govt released Rs 28 bln for 1285 development schemes

QUETTA, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government on Tuesday approved 1285 various development schemes across the province, aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.

The provincial finance department had authorized Rs 28 billion for the development projects in the province during the first half of the financial year 2020-21.

A high level meeting was held here, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in chair reviewed the projects included in the development program for the current financial year.

The government would further approve 312 remaining schemes out of total 1597 schemes in Balochistan. The government had working hard to complete 1351 new schemes while a total of 499 ongoing schemes in the current fiscal year.

The provincial government had authorized 803 from total 951 ongoing schemes on radical basis to ensure the development work in the province, he added.

Authorization of Zero Expenditure Schemes is in progress. The meeting also reviewed the progress of 107 priority projects.

Expressing his view on occasion Balochistan Chief Minister said that the government was striving hard to solve basic issues of people through development, adding that the approved development schemes were contained on road and infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.

"It is the first time in the history of Balochistan that a huge number of schemes had been approved in such a short span of time which shows government seriousness towards development of the province," he noted.

Chief Minister said that the construction of sports complex was one of the major development projects of the current financial year.

He directed that the flagship projects should be approved immediately. The Chief Minister also directed the Department of Planning and Development to digitize all the processes and adopt automated procedures.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of master planning projects in Quetta and other cities.

Secretary Urban Planning and Development Abdul Latif Kakar informed the meeting that the master planning of Quetta city has been finalized and master planning projects of 30 other towns were also being implemented which would completed within month.

During the meeting, Secretary Prosecution Dr. Umar Khan Babar said that the civil work for setting up of Forensic Lab in Quetta has been completed and appointment of Director General and approval of SNE is required to make the lab functional.