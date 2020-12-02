UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Released Rs 28 Bln For 1285 Development Schemes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:52 PM

The Balochistan government has approved 1285 various development schemes across the province, aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has approved 1285 various development schemes across the province, aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.

The provincial finance department had authorized Rs 28 billion for the development projects in the province during the first half of the financial year 2020-21, said an official of Balochistan government.

The government would further approve 312 remaining schemes out of total 1597 schemes in Balochistan. The government had working hard to complete 1351 new schemes while a total of 499 ongoing schemes in the current fiscal year.

The provincial government had authorized 803 from total 951 ongoing schemes on radical basis to ensure the development work in the province, he added.

Authorization of Zero Expenditure Schemes is in progress.

Balochistan Chief Minister has directed the authorities to work hard to solve basic issues of people through development, adding that the approved development schemes were contained on road and infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.

"The construction of sports complex was one of the major development projects of the current financial year. The master planning of Quetta city has been finalized and master planning projects of 30 other towns were also being implemented which would completed within month," he added.

