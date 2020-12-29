Balochistan govt released Rs 43 bln for 1430 development schemes

The Balochistan government Tuesday approved 1430 various development schemes across the province, aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ):The Balochistan government Tuesday approved 1430 various development schemes across the province, aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.

The provincial finance department had authorized Rs 43 billion for the development projects in the province during first half of the financial year 2020-21.

A high level meeting was held here with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in the chair in which the projects included in the development program for the current financial year were reviewed.

The government would also approve the remaining schemes out of total 1597 schemes in Balochistan. The government was working hard to complete 1351 new schemes while a total of 499 ongoing schemes in the current fiscal year.

Expressing his view on this occasion, the chief minister said the government was striving hard to resolve basic issues of people through development, adding that the approved development schemes included road and infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.

He directed that the flagship projects should be approved immediately. The chief minister also directed the Department of Planning and Development to digitize all the processes and adopt automated procedures.

He emphasized for timely completion of development projects. He also directed the authorities concerned to make profiling of each district to determine the development work. The chief minister ordered the finance department to compile a data bank on all government buildings and other public assets.