Balochistan govt releases Rs 10 million to each division to cope the coronavirus: Saleem khosa

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue, Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Wednesday said on special directives of Chief Minister Rs.10 million have been released for each commissioner division of province by Finance Department in order to quell the spread of the pandemic virus on emergency basis.

He expressed these views while talking to media, saying that a comprehensive plan was being made to provide relief package to poor people including daily wagers under lockdown across province.

Provincial government was taking practical measures to provide rations needy people at their houses, he said saying that all available resources were being utilized to enhance awareness precaution measures against the deadly virus among masses in order to deal the virus soon.

Minister said Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with all provincial cabinet was working massive interest of public and precautions was better than cure, urging in this context, people must follow government's preventive steps against the virus to completely avoid gathering, unnecessary traveling and stay their homes for getting rid of the deadly virus.

He said opposition members should play their due role to guide people that they would prefer remaining in houses, saying it was not time of political securing because we could defeat the virus by collective efforts and precaution measures.

"I am also striving to enhance awareness precautions measures against the outbreak virus among people to combat it soon through implementation of precaution measures", he said adding that provincial regime is in connection with Federal and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure provision of relief to common people in wake of the coronavirus.

Saleem Khosa further said government stood with public in this difficult time and each and every steps were being taken to save them from the pandemic.