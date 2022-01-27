Balochistan govt releases Rs 44.3 bln for execution of 1374 authorized ongoing schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has release of Rs 44.3 billion for the execution of 1374 authorized ongoing social sector uplift projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi chaired a review meeting on progress in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 on the other day.

Balochistan government has allocated Rs 51.057 billion for the execution of 1526 ongoing development schemes in the province aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.

The provincial government has been released 15.3 billion to initiate 1311 new authorized development projects in the province during the fiscal year 2021-22.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi directed the secretaries to ensure prompt completion of all ongoing development projects in order to provide directly beneficial to people in the areas of Balochistan.

He strongly instructed all the officers to use all available resources for the solution of the problem and said that while showing full transparency, accountability and sense of responsibility in entire the ongoing and new schemes, the welfare schemes of the people should be given priority.

The Provincial Minister directed the Finance Department to ensure timely disbursement of funds to the departments in all cases.

The provincial government was striving hard to solve basic issues of people through development, adding that the integrated development schemes included roads, infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.

The government was committed to achieve its development goals, especially the promotion of less developed areas in the province.