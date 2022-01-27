UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Releases Rs 44.3 Bln For Execution Of 1374 Authorized Ongoing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Balochistan govt releases Rs 44.3 bln for execution of 1374 authorized ongoing schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has release of Rs 44.3 billion for the execution of 1374 authorized ongoing social sector uplift projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi chaired a review meeting on progress in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 on the other day.

Balochistan government has allocated Rs 51.057 billion for the execution of 1526 ongoing development schemes in the province aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.

The provincial government has been released 15.3 billion to initiate 1311 new authorized development projects in the province during the fiscal year 2021-22.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi directed the secretaries to ensure prompt completion of all ongoing development projects in order to provide directly beneficial to people in the areas of Balochistan.

He strongly instructed all the officers to use all available resources for the solution of the problem and said that while showing full transparency, accountability and sense of responsibility in entire the ongoing and new schemes, the welfare schemes of the people should be given priority.

The Provincial Minister directed the Finance Department to ensure timely disbursement of funds to the departments in all cases.

The provincial government was striving hard to solve basic issues of people through development, adding that the integrated development schemes included roads, infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.

The government was committed to achieve its development goals, especially the promotion of less developed areas in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Water Agriculture Progress All Government Billion

Recent Stories

SPORTS MARKETING – THE NEW TREND

SPORTS MARKETING – THE NEW TREND

34 minutes ago
 Brexit hurt EU-UK trade

Brexit hurt EU-UK trade

24 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 40017 cusecs water

IRSA releases 40017 cusecs water

24 minutes ago
 Soybean futures close lower

Soybean futures close lower

24 minutes ago
 PAC examines audit paras pertaining to Ministry of ..

PAC examines audit paras pertaining to Ministry of Overseas Pakistan, Railways

24 minutes ago
 German Prosecutors File Charges Against Russian Ci ..

German Prosecutors File Charges Against Russian Citizen Suspected of Espionage

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>