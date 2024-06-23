Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Releases Rs861 Mln In FY 2023-24 To Expedite Mangi Dam Construction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The incumbent Balochistan government has released Rs861 million in the current financial year 2023-24 to expedite the construction work on Mangi Dam to provide clean water to the residents of Quetta.

The provincial government soon after taking the charge has released the funds for the construction of Mangi Dam to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to the masses of Quetta city.

Mangi Dam being constructed with the cost of Rs 19 billion would provide 80 million gallons of water daily to Quetta city and surrounding areas, an official of Balochistan government said.

He said Mangi Dam would be completed soon as per the schedule as the development work on Mangi Dam had been accelerated.

He said that the construction of the Mangi Dam would help overcome the shortfall of water in the area where rain water is the only source of filling the dams.

With the completion of Mangi Dam the water shortage issue would be resolved in the provincial capital, he added.

He said resolving water issue was the top priority of the incumbent government.

He added that steps were being taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

The Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti lead government has also released Rs 351 million to shift 493 water supply schemes to solar energy in different districts of Balochistan till the end of June in the current financial year 2023-24 under various phases of the project of solarization of existing water supply schemes.

