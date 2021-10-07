Balochistan govt removes obstacles from main highways for smooth relief, rescue operation: Ziaullah Langove

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove Thursday said earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted northern Balochistan.

Talking to a private news channel he said, besides Harnai district, the earthquake tremors were also felt in Quetta, Sibi, Mastung, Shahrag and other adjoining areas.

He said the provincial government soon after the earthquake activated heavy machinery and rescue teams to help people and remove obstacle from the main highways for smooth relief and rescue operation.

Ziaullah Langove said Provincial Disastrous Management Authority also dispatched rescue teams to Harnai and other affected districts.

He said the authority was facing difficulty to rescue people due to rough trail in different ares but the provincial government striving hard to rescue people as early as possible.

He also thanked Federal government, Pakistan Army, NDMA for helping in rescue operation and prompt action in the difficult time.