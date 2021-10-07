UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Removes Obstacles From Main Highways For Smooth Relief, Rescue Operation: Ziaullah Langove

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Balochistan govt removes obstacles from main highways for smooth relief, rescue operation: Ziaullah Langove

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove Thursday said earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted northern Balochistan.

Talking to a private news channel he said, besides Harnai district, the earthquake tremors were also felt in Quetta, Sibi, Mastung, Shahrag and other adjoining areas.

He said the provincial government soon after the earthquake activated heavy machinery and rescue teams to help people and remove obstacle from the main highways for smooth relief and rescue operation.

Ziaullah Langove said Provincial Disastrous Management Authority also dispatched rescue teams to Harnai and other affected districts.

He said the authority was facing difficulty to rescue people due to rough trail in different ares but the provincial government striving hard to rescue people as early as possible.

He also thanked Federal government, Pakistan Army, NDMA for helping in rescue operation and prompt action in the difficult time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Balochistan Quetta Army Sibi Harnai Mastung From Government

Recent Stories

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

58 minutes ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

1 hour ago
 Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

2 hours ago
 COVID-19 claims 20 lives, 508 cases reported in Pu ..

COVID-19 claims 20 lives, 508 cases reported in Punjab

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.