ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has renovated and repaired a total of 213 worship places of minority communities at a cost of Rs 240 million during the last three years period.

According to a senior official of provincial government of Balochistan, he said the provincial government has provided four well equipped ambulances worth Rs 6 million for the welfare of minority community living in the province. He said the provincial government has awarded some 1,618 scholarships to minority students studying in various educational institutions with the cost of Rs 89 million.

He said students from various minority communities of the province would be awarded hundreds of scholarships every year.

The Balochistan government has also allocated five per cent job quota for minorities in different government departments to enable them to play an important role in progress and prosperity of the country.

The provincial government had also provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 89 million to 10,136 poor people of minority communities of the province. He said the provincial government had expended Rs105 million to provide medical assistance to the poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases.

