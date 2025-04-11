Balochistan govt reopens 1,400 schools

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Balochistan government has reopened 1,400 schools out of 3,400 closed schools in the province to ensure the provision of education and increase literacy in the province.

Talking to APP an official of the Balochistan government said that with the recruitment of teachers under the School Education Department, an additional 1,800 schools would be operational by the end of this month and the remaining 200 schools are expected to be reopened in the third phase.

He added that appointment orders for teachers selected on merit would be issued by the end of this month. The official revealed that more than 1,400 inactive schools in the province have been reactivated through recent appointments on a contract basis.

He pledged that the recruitment process will continue until all inactive schools are fully operational.

The Balochistan government has focused on the swift restoration of inactive schools, the appointment of teachers, and improving the quality of education, he said. He emphasized that education is a fundamental right of every child, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure this right is provided.

The provincial government has committed and working under the supervision of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti that no school in the province should remain closed due to a shortage of teachers and lack of facilities.

He added that special attention would be also given to schools in remote areas, and inactive schools will be activated as soon as possible to ensure that children are not deprived of education.