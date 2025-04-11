Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Reopens 1,400 Schools

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Balochistan govt reopens 1,400 schools

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Balochistan government has reopened 1,400 schools out of 3,400 closed schools in the province to ensure the provision of education and increase literacy in the province.

Talking to APP an official of the Balochistan government said that with the recruitment of teachers under the School Education Department, an additional 1,800 schools would be operational by the end of this month and the remaining 200 schools are expected to be reopened in the third phase.

He added that appointment orders for teachers selected on merit would be issued by the end of this month. The official revealed that more than 1,400 inactive schools in the province have been reactivated through recent appointments on a contract basis.

He pledged that the recruitment process will continue until all inactive schools are fully operational.

The Balochistan government has focused on the swift restoration of inactive schools, the appointment of teachers, and improving the quality of education, he said. He emphasized that education is a fundamental right of every child, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure this right is provided.

The provincial government has committed and working under the supervision of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti that no school in the province should remain closed due to a shortage of teachers and lack of facilities.

He added that special attention would be also given to schools in remote areas, and inactive schools will be activated as soon as possible to ensure that children are not deprived of education.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

6 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

6 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

9 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

9 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

10 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan