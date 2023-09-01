Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Reshuffle Major Administrative Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 11:26 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government on Friday has made a massive reshuffle in the provincial administration and changed 8 Commissioners, 36 Deputy Commissioners and 84 Additional and Assistant Commissioners ahead of elections in the country.

According to the notifications of appointments and transfers issued by the Services and General Administration Department Balochistan, Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, a Grade 20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) presently posted as Secretary Information, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Quetta Division.

Bashir Ahmed Bazai a Bs 19 officer, presently posted as Secretary Energy Department, has been posted as Commissioner Kalat Division, While Balach Aziz earlier he was serving as member board of Revenue has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Loralai Division.

Furthermore Saeed Ahmed Umrani posted as Commissioner Makran Division, Javed Anwar Shahwani as Commissioner Zhob Division, Shah Irfan Ahmed as Commissioner Rakhshan Division, Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai would take charge as Commissioner Sibi and Tariq Qamar Baloch posted as Commissioner Naseerabad Division.

The government has changed the postings of all deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners under its massive reshuffling.

