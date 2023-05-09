Balochistan govt restored deceased quota

QUETTA, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan government has announced the restoration of the deceased quota for government servants who died during service which was suspended on July 31, 2013.

Employment would be given to widows or widowers, one son or daughter to the posts in BS-01-15, on a regular basis without advertisement against the post criteria which the applicant fulfills.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the government of Balochistan has restored Rule 12 (Deceased Quota) and discontinued Rule 12-A of the Balochistan Civil Servants.