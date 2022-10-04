Balochistan govt restores 303 employees of CWPP&H department

Balochistan government has restored the terminated employees of Communication, Works, Physical Planning and Housing (CWPP&H) department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has restored the terminated employees of Communication, Works, Physical Planning and Housing (CWPP&H) department.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bezinjo in compliance with decision of provincial cabinet has given approval of the restoration of 303 employees of CWPP&H department on Tuesday.

According to notification, the service of the terminated employees would be reinstated with immediate effect.

The government had terminated 361 employees of CWPP&H on January 12, 2021.