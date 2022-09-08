UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Restores Affected Roads, Bridges

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 11:15 PM

The Balochistan Communications and Works department has restored the roads and bridges affected due to the recent monsoon rains and devastating floods in the province on an emergency basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Communications and Works department has restored the roads and bridges affected due to the recent monsoon rains and devastating floods in the province on an emergency basis.

The authorities concerned have played all out efforts to restore the highways affected by torrential rains and floods in the province, an official said on Thursday.

He said due to the recent monsoon rains and floods, the roads and bridges in Kech, Turbat, Lasbela, Jhal Magsi, Bolan and other districts have been severely damaged, disrupting all communication links with main cities and causing immense difficulties for the people.

He said that it was the first priority of the Department of Communications and Works to restore these roads on an emergency basis in the affected districts so that no problem could be faced by the masses.

He said that Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Provincial Minister of Communications and Works Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili had issued clear instructions for restoration of highways and links roads of the province.

The Secretary Communications and Works was issued direction that continuous monitoring of all highways should also be ensured.

