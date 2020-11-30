UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Rolls Out Multiple Women-friendly Initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has launched multiple initiatives to facilitate women at various fronts so that they could equally participate in socio-economic development of the country.

The government has expedited the development work of women hostels in divisional headquarters to provide best accommodation facility to the working women, an official of the Balochistan government told APP on Monday.

The role of women was important in the development of society, the government has establishing working women hostel at every divisional headquarters and the government has already earmarked Rs 600 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme for the purpose, he said.

The official said that the government will also initiate the construction of Women Business Incubation Centre in Quetta with the aim to support women to set up their businesses, enhance their entrepreneurship skills and overcome the challenges being faced by them in market.

The government has also initiated a training programme to encourage more women entrepreneurs to participate in business activities.

He said the government was introducing women endowment funds in Balochistan to empower them financially and make them self sufficient. The government has expedited the development work of women directorate in Quetta, he said, and added that as a nation we cannot succeed unless we empower women.

According to the official, the government had also established baby care centres in the province.

"The government would set up a women market to create business opportunities for them so that they could sell their handmade products. The market would also provide employment opportunities to unemployment women", he said.

