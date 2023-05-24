Balochistan govt seeks help from FIA to bring back hidden teachers of UoB

The case of 13 teachers who went into hiding in different countries after receiving higher education abroad at the expense of the Balochistan government was handed over to FIA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The case of 13 teachers who went into hiding in different countries after receiving higher education abroad at the expense of the Balochistan government was handed over to FIA.

According to source, 65 professors of University of Balochistan (UoB) went abroad for higher education from 2008 to 2017.

The provincial government spent millions of rupees on the higher education of these teachers, but 13 of them went into hiding in different countries after completing their education.

This matter was suppressed for 5 years, but finally, the matter came to light in the meeting of Public Accounts Committee of Balochistan Assembly.

The Higher Education Department has handed over the matter of bringing back the teachers to the FIA.