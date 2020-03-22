UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Seeks Pak Army's Assistance To Cope With COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Balochistan govt seeks Pak Army's assistance to cope with COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Balochistan has written a letter to the Federal government seeking deployment of military troops amid rising number of the novel coronavirus cases in the province.

The provincial government has sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior for deployment of the armed forces.

The letter seeks assistance of the military under Article 245 of the Constitution to control the emergency situation caused by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province has sought the military's help to the civil administration in the serious health emergency.

In the wake of current situation of coronavirus, the whole province is locked down and all shopping malls and business centers are closed.

