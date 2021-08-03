Balochistan govt sets one mln plantation target for monsoon season

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has set a plantatio[pn target of one million trees in the monsoon season which kicked off in the province, in a bid to promote greenery and reduce challenges and impacts of global warming in the province.

A total of 100 million trees would be planted across the province in the first phase of programme (i.e. 2019-20 to 2022-23), said provincial forest department official, Nazar Kakar in a telephonic conversation with APP.

The official informs that Rs 667.022 million was spent till last financial year to make sure the plantation under the ten billion tree programme.

He said that Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan would plant tree on 'Plant for Pakistan' day which was being observed from first to August 10 to inspire the masses that planting a tree was responsibility of everyone.

"Mangroves trees would be planted in Gwadar district during the current plantation drive," he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to plant mangroves trees in Lasbella during the current plantation drive.

While briefing on public engagement in the drive, Nazar said, the department would distribute plants among the citizens according to various forestry activities to achieve the target.

Under the programme, it would consist on cluster plantation, mangroves, roadside and canal side plantation.

"The government will achieve the target of planting ten million trees this year to make the environment clean and green in the province," he said adding trees played major role in improving urban landscape and helping to protect the environment.