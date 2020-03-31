UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Sets Up District Food Security Committees

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:38 PM

Balochistan government has set up food security committees at district level to compile data of available food items and identify impoverished masses to get food package during the lockdown in a wake of Corona virus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has set up food security committees at district level to compile data of available food items and identify impoverished masses to get food package during the lockdown in a wake of Corona virus outbreak.

According to officials sources, the District Food Security Committees in province would be headed by the Deputy Commissioner included Deputy Director Agriculture, Deputy Director Livestock and Deputy Director Labour and Manpower.

The committee would also distribute the government's food package among the poor.

