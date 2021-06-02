UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Sets Up Online Registration Portal For Mosques

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Balochistan govt sets up online registration portal for mosques

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has set up a regular online registration portal for the registration of mosques in the province.

The Department of Religious Affairs issued here a circular that Government of Balochistan has set up an online portal named email www. bcra.gob.pk which will facilitate the system of information and other procedures regarding registration of mosques.

Related Topics

Balochistan Government

Recent Stories

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

16 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health recommends boosting ..

1 hour ago

Speakers discuss Pakistan's challenges on climate ..

30 minutes ago

Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Breaching US Capitol ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.