Balochistan govt sets up online registration portal for mosques

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has set up a regular online registration portal for the registration of mosques in the province.

The Department of Religious Affairs issued here a circular that Government of Balochistan has set up an online portal named email www. bcra.gob.pk which will facilitate the system of information and other procedures regarding registration of mosques.