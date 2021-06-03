Balochistan Govt Sets Up Online Registration Portal For Mosques
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:00 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has set up a regular online registration portal for the registration of mosques in the province.
The Department of Religious Affairs issued here a circular that Government of Balochistan has set up an online portal named email www. bcra.gob.pk which will facilitate the system of information and other procedures regarding registration of mosques.