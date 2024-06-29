Balochistan govt significantly increase education, health budget: Zarain Magsi

Member of Balochistan Assembly Nawabzada Mir Muhammad Zarain Khan Magsi on Saturday said that the provincial government has significantly increased the education and health budget, which will help in providing quality education and best medical facilities to the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Member of Balochistan Assembly Nawabzada Mir Muhammad Zarain Khan Magsi on Saturday said that the provincial government has significantly increased the education and health budget, which will help in providing quality education and best medical facilities to the people.

He felicitated Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bagti and his team for presenting the people-friendly and balanced budget.

Zarain Magsi while talking to media persons said that the role of youth is very important in the development of any country, there is no shortage of talent among the youth of Balochistan.

He said that if proper opportunities are provided to the youth to develop their skills, then they can bring laurels to the country.

He said that employment opportunities can be created for educated youth by developing the industry sector in the province.

Masgi stressed that considerable work needs to be done for the promotion of the industry sector in order to eliminate unemployment in the province.

He said the coalition government of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan People's Party in the province has allocated a substantial amount for the education and health sector in the budget, which will help in providing facilities to the people in educational institutions and hospitals.

Zarain Khan Magsi urged the government to take more precautionary measures to deal with natural disasters in Lasbela district as like Naseerabad and Jafarabad, the Lasbela district is also affected by natural calamities.