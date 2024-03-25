Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child

At least Rs 5,625 is being spent on single children monthly in Balochistan to provide education as the government is spending a huge amount of the public exchequer on the education sector with low outcomes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) At least Rs 5,625 is being spent on single children monthly in Balochistan to provide education as the government is spending a huge amount of the public exchequer on the education sector with low outcomes.

“It costs around Rs 72,000 per child to a government in a year, said the education department officials.

Despite spending millions of rupees in the education sector by the government, the statistics of out-of-school children, ghost teachers and ghost schools, yet paint a grim picture.

As per official data, about 0.8 million children of school-going age are out of school in the province, and some 1,964 schools have no building.

Half of the total 12,000 Primary schools in Balochistan have one teacher. Likewise, 11,000 schools do not have electricity, 10,000 do not have water and 1,800 do not have washroom facilities.

On the other hand, an acute shortage of teachers forced nearly 3,500 schools to shut during the last couple of months, an official of the education department said.

"The provincial Education Department has been facing an acute shortage of teachers. Due to political and departmental constraints, the department has not been able to recruit teachers since 2019. Moreover, over 300 teachers are retiring every month," the official further said.

However, the bleak picture of the education sector has clinched the attention of the newly-elect CM Balochistan who soon after the launch of a crackdown against the mafia in the health sector, took serious notice of the education mess.

CM Bugti ordered to sacking of around 2,000 ghost teachers from their jobs and directed the Chief Secretary to submit a report on the dismissal of habitually absent teachers in two months.

He stressed that there would be no interference in the education department and appoint the district education officers on merit to bring reforms at par with international standards in the education sector.

He warned that action would be taken against the secretary education department if any teacher was found absent from his duties as the province also facing a shortage of teachers.

The chief minister directed the education department to install the biometric system in schools for teachers' attendance and start the polite project from Dera Bugti and Musakhail districts.

The school principal would be responsible in case of a dysfunctional biometric system to ensure the presence of teachers in school.

He emphasized that all efforts should be taken for the uplifting of the education sector to ensure the provision of basic education to the children on their doorsteps.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also ordered the appointment of teachers on a contract basis to meet the shortage of teachers.

It may be recalled that the provincial government has already imposed an educational emergency to reduce the huge number of out-of-school children in the province. The government is committed to enrolling the maximum number of school children to raise the literacy rate in the province under its "education emergency initiative".

Due to the low standard of government schools and lack of basic facilities, shortage of teachers, the parents are not willing to enroll their children in school despite running an enrolment campaign by the authorities in a wide-reaching manner, Niamat Ullah an educationist.

Commenting on the expenses incurred on the education of a child by the government, he said with such expenses every child can study in the best private educational institution of the country.

Without enrolling children in schools, it is impossible to increase the literacy rate in the province, he added.

Members of the Civil Society have urged the government to take measures to improve the quality of education in the province as a billion rupees has been spent on the sector.

He said highly qualified teachers should be recruited on merit to overcome the dearth of qualified teachers in the education department.

They called on the authorities to improve the infrastructure of schools besides providing the missing facilities of boundary walls, classrooms, toilet facilities, IT labs and ensure clean drinking water in schools to improve the standard of education in the province.

