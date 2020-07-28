Balochistan govt spokesman warns closure of Bazaars for SOPs violation

Liaqat Shahwani, Spokesman Balochistan government here on Tuesday said that government has devised effective strategy to cop with the Corona Virus, however bazaars could be shut if the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) were not followed by the public in letter and spirit during the Eid Shopping

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Liaqat Shahwani, Spokesman Balochistan government here on Tuesday said that government has devised effective strategy to cop with the Corona Virus, however bazaars could be shut if the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) were not followed by the public in letter and spirit during the Eid Shopping.

Talking to media persons, Shahwani said that concerted strategy by the Balochistan government has resulted in�effectively�controlling the COVID-9 cases across the province. " However, i am afraid, Violation of SOPs, in this connection could push us back to the 20th March, 2020 position," he said and warned that increase of cases as a result of SOP violation by public could coerce us to take tough decision of lockdown.

He noted that Home department has been asked to strictly implement the SOP so that spread of deadly virus may be contained.