Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Spokesperson Condemns Terrorist Attack In Shahrag Area, Orders Investigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns terrorist attack in Shahrag area, orders investigation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Spokesperson of the Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Friday said that the Balochistan government has strongly condemned the deadly blast near the roadside in the Takri area of Shahrag Tehsil, called it a cowardly act.

The spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolence over the martyrdom and the injured of coal miners in the tragic incident.

According to the spokesperson, on the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident has been ordered. All concerned agencies have been directed to quickly uncover the motives behind the attack and identify those responsible.

The spokesperson emphasized that the elements involved in the attack would not be forgiven under any circumstances, and strict action would be taken against them.

He further informed that the workers injured in the blast were swiftly transported to Shahrag Hospital, where they are receiving the best possible medical treatment.

Doctors and medical staff have been instructed to provide the injured with comprehensive care and all necessary medical assistance.

Shahid Rind assured that the government will not allow any terrorist elements to disrupt the peace of the province.

He added that the Balochistan government is taking all possible measures to ensure the protection of the public's lives and property, and the fight against anti-peace elements will continue relentlessly.

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

1 minute ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

2 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

31 minutes ago
 After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

44 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

2 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

2 hours ago
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

3 hours ago
 China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells ..

China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

5 hours ago
 NATO launches two new multinational air defence in ..

NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan