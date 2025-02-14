- Home
Balochistan Govt Spokesperson Condemns Terrorist Attack In Shahrag Area, Orders Investigation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Spokesperson of the Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Friday said that the Balochistan government has strongly condemned the deadly blast near the roadside in the Takri area of Shahrag Tehsil, called it a cowardly act.
The spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolence over the martyrdom and the injured of coal miners in the tragic incident.
According to the spokesperson, on the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident has been ordered. All concerned agencies have been directed to quickly uncover the motives behind the attack and identify those responsible.
The spokesperson emphasized that the elements involved in the attack would not be forgiven under any circumstances, and strict action would be taken against them.
He further informed that the workers injured in the blast were swiftly transported to Shahrag Hospital, where they are receiving the best possible medical treatment.
Doctors and medical staff have been instructed to provide the injured with comprehensive care and all necessary medical assistance.
Shahid Rind assured that the government will not allow any terrorist elements to disrupt the peace of the province.
He added that the Balochistan government is taking all possible measures to ensure the protection of the public's lives and property, and the fight against anti-peace elements will continue relentlessly.
