Balochistan Govt Stands With Federation, Armed Force For Country’s Stability; Shoaib
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 09:34 PM
Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani on Friday said that the Balochistan government stands with the federation in every decision of national security and the people of the province are ready to make every sacrifice for the security and stability of the country
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani on Friday said that the Balochistan government stands with the federation in every decision of national security and the people of the province are ready to make every sacrifice for the security and stability of the country.
He also expressed full confidence in the recent decisions of the National Security Committee (NSC) saying that the decisions of the committee are very important and timely for the protection of the country’s security, sovereignty and national interests.
He said that in the context of the current challenges, national unity and coordination between institutions are indispensable.
The Minister mentioned that the Balochistan government stands with the federation in every decision of national security and the people of the province are ready to make every sacrifice for the security and stability of the country.
Recent Stories
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants
Man killed by train while crossing railway track
Two young boys died near Jhelum river
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..
Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota
KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of Qasim Zia
Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered
Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi
Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office
Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families8 minutes ago
-
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants11 minutes ago
-
Man killed by train while crossing railway track11 minutes ago
-
Two young boys died near Jhelum river11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..21 minutes ago
-
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of Qasim Zia6 minutes ago
-
Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi6 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office16 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office16 minutes ago
-
Youth must be equipped with modern skills to capture int'l markets: Dr Khurram Tariq16 minutes ago
-
ITP honours brave services in Ghazi Week16 minutes ago