Balochistan Govt Stands With Federation, Armed Force For Country’s Stability; Shoaib

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 09:34 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani on Friday said that the Balochistan government stands with the federation in every decision of national security and the people of the province are ready to make every sacrifice for the security and stability of the country.

He also expressed full confidence in the recent decisions of the National Security Committee (NSC) saying that the decisions of the committee are very important and timely for the protection of the country’s security, sovereignty and national interests.

He said that in the context of the current challenges, national unity and coordination between institutions are indispensable.

