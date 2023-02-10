UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Stands With Quake Affectees In Turkiye, Syria:Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Friday said the chief minister had established a fund for the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Friday said the chief minister had established a fund for the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

She expressed these views in a video message, saying that in this regard, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved a special relief fund to help the people affected by the recent massive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Farah Azeem Shah said that in this hour of sorrow and trouble, the government of Balochistan and the people were standing side by side with the people of Turkiye and Syria.

She said that all possible support would be ensured for earthquake victims and people should actively participate in the relief fund to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

