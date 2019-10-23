Balochistan govt starts construction of 14 MERC to reduce losses in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Balochistan government has initiated construction work on 14 Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC) on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways to provide medical facilities to the injured in road accidents.

Talking to APP, spokesperson of Balochistan government, Liaqat Shahwani said the provincial government had started work on setting up these emergency response centers along the highways in the first phase of the project.

"The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 3 billion for the project and it will be expanded to construct more centres along every highway in the province," he said.

To provide first aid in emergency situations, two ambulances and fire brigade vehicles would be available at every medical centre and a Basic Health Unit would also be established near the highways, he added.

The government would ensure round the clock availability of Medical Officers, Surgeons and trained paramedical staffs at every Medical Emergency and Response Center to save human lives in case of accidents on the national highways.

He said the centres would be connected with district hospitals to deal with emergency situations and for administrative purpose.

Shahwani said that the government had also been working to expand the main roads to control the accidents in the province.