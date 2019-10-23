UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Starts Construction Of 14 MERC To Reduce Losses In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:02 PM

Balochistan govt starts construction of 14 MERC to reduce losses in road accident

Balochistan government has initiated construction work on 14 Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC) on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways to provide medical facilities to the injured in road accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan government has initiated construction work on 14 Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC) on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways to provide medical facilities to the injured in road accidents.

Talking to APP, spokesperson of Balochistan government, Liaqat Shahwani said the provincial government had started work on setting up these emergency response centers along the highways in the first phase of the project.

"The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 3 billion for the project and it will be expanded to construct more centres along every highway in the province," he said.

To provide first aid in emergency situations, two ambulances and fire brigade vehicles would be available at every medical centre and a Basic Health Unit would also be established near the highways, he added.

The government would ensure round the clock availability of Medical Officers, Surgeons and trained paramedical staffs at every Medical Emergency and Response Center to save human lives in case of accidents on the national highways.

He said the centres would be connected with district hospitals to deal with emergency situations and for administrative purpose.

Shahwani said that the government had also been working to expand the main roads to control the accidents in the province.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Balochistan Vehicles Road Government Billion

Recent Stories

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

20 minutes ago

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

34 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Hopes to Revive 'Intensive' Cooperatio ..

3 minutes ago

Activism for Child Justice campaign launched

3 minutes ago

Germany won't oppose Brexit extension: Merkel spok ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says to Make Statement on Syria at 11 a.m., ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.