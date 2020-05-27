UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Striving Hard To Promote Fisheries Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:10 PM

Balochistan govt striving hard to promote fisheries sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :The provincial government was striving hard for the promotion of fisheries sector to meet the growing demand of white meat and earn foreign exchange for the country.

An official source talking to Radio Pakistan informed that for this 150 million rupees have been allocated in the budget for master planning of coastal strip of Balochistan.

Similarly, 426 million rupees have been allocated in the provincial budget of current financial year for purchase of sea ambulances and installation of monitoring system in the surveillance boats.

Likewise, steps are being taken to establish fishermen cooperative society for the welfare of fishermen community.

